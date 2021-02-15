United in grief: Political leaders condole Senator Haji’s family

Political leaders across the Country have united in grief following the passing on of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji on Sunday night.

Messages of condolences continue to come in even as his family plan for his burial at Langata cemetery at 4pm.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga said Haji was a dedicated patriot and a humble servant of the people.

Deputy President William Ruto described Haji as a selfless, progressive, dependable and committed champion for a more united and inclusive Kenya.

“We will fondly remember Honourable Haji as a leader who robustly upheld and reinforced the reputation and integrity of public service. Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji was a gifted politician, modest yet strategic schemer with ground-breaking mediation skills,” He said.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi wasn’t left out either, “My condolences to the family of the late Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji. The people of Garrissa and Kenya at large have lost a hardworking, humble and patriotic servant. May his soul rest in peace.”

Defence Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma condoled the family saying Haji was a patriot, an exemplary public servant and a father figure to her.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi took time to remember years spent with Haji while working for KANU. “I fondly remember Sen. Haji’s great insight and wisdom displayed when we worked closely as top officials in the former ruling party, KANU. He was not just a great friend, but also a political mentor.”

He said Sen. Haji was a distinguished political leader, who served the nation with great dedication and commitment as a career civil servant, rising through the ranks from the provincial administration to the Cabinet, and later to serve as the respectable Senator of Garissa.

“A great peace advocate and negotiator, Mr. Haji leaves behind a great legacy as the the to-go man in times of political crisis. It is no wonder, he was recently entrusted with steering the constitutional reforms process under the Building Bridges Initiative,” He said.

Muturi lauded Haji’s efforts in spearheading peacebuilding efforts among Degodia and Garre communities living in Wajir and Mandera counties. “It this experience and competence in handling peace and security matters, that saw the Senate bestow on him the distinguished role of chairing the House Security Committee.”