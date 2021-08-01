Manchester United are to open talks over a new contract for Luke Shaw.

The 26-year old’s current £150,000-a-week deal expires in June 2023, and United are eager to reward him for his recent improvement, which earned him high praise and saw him shine for England at Euro 2020.

Luke Shaw will return to training in the coming days alongside PSG target Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire. It remains to be seen whether he is fit to start the season opener.

The left-back will be offered a new contract in the coming months as part of a plan to pull Manchester United back into contention for the Premier League title, which they haven’t won in eight years.

Shaw scored one goal, assisted five more for Solskjaer’s side and played 47 times in the Premier League last season. He has already won one Europa League and EFL Cup with the Red Devils.

After canceling their friendly with Preston North End on Thursday due to the Covid concern, most of United’s first-team players, including De Gea, were back in training on Saturday.

The squad is set to travel to Scotland for a training camp.