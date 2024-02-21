United States pledges to enhance security cooperation with Kenya

The United States government is keen to bolster cooperation with Kenya in the area of security, especially in efforts aimed at fighting terrorism and violent extremism.

This was revealed by the Director of Criminal Investigations during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the US Congress that is on an official visit to the country to explore ways of enhancing the existing channels of partnership and collaboration on mutual global security concerns.

“Following the successful visit, a number of deliberations were arrived at including partnering in intelligence gathering and sharing, capacity building, donation of modern crime-fighting equipment and resource centers development,” the Directorate said in a statement

The delegation led by the Staff Director of the House Rules Committee Ms Kelly Dixon Chambers, was received by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Chief Mr Said Kiprotich.

Kiprotich noted that the ATPU has benefitted immensely courtesy of various sponsored programs by the United States, especially the Mike Solis-led Anti-Terrorism Assistance program.

He also highlighted notable convictions of terror suspects that were only achieved through close working relationships, particularly in evidence analysis between his unit & the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Ms Chambers commended Kenya’s detectives for their efforts in fighting terrorism at all levels, further expressing her team’s satisfaction with the organization of the ATPU-Emergency Response Team station.