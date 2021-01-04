UMG is helping African talent reach new audiences internationally.

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music entertainment, today strengthened its position as the leading music company in Africa by announcing a strategic expansion of its Sub-Saharan Africa leadership team. These appointments underscore UMG’s ongoing commitment to support and grow Africa’s domestic music ecosystems, while also creating new opportunities for African talent to reach new audiences globally.

Over the past few years, Universal Music Group has expanded operations across the continent, opening new divisions in Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Cameroon. This presence will continue to grow throughout 2021 and beyond, as UMG continues to further extend the company’s ability to support domestic artists across Africa and globally.

The new appointments are: Sipho Dlamini as CEO at Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Elouise Kelly as chief operating officer, and Chinedu Okeke will serve as managing director for Universal Music Nigeria. “There has never been a more exciting time for African music around the world, as it continues to influence and inspire culture and creativity, whilst reaching a wider audience globally each day through streaming. Said Sipho Dlamini.

As part of UMG’s strategy, the company is helping African talent reach new audiences internationally. In 2018, UMG became the first major label to license its catalog to Boomplay, Africa’s largest local streaming platform. Last year, UMG released several acclaimed albums by African artists globally, including: Celia from Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage (released in partnership with Motown Records U.S.) and South African rapper Nasty C’s – Zulu Man With Some Power; Midnight Train from Kenya’s Sauti Sol; and Old Romance, the debut album release from Nigerian singer/producer Tekno

