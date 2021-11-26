Universities challenged to realign academic programmes to CBC requirements

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) held its 37th graduation ceremony today with a total of 5,171 graduates being awarded Diplomas and conferred with various degrees.

Among the graduates, 85 received doctorates, 643 Masters, 3,567 Bachelors, and 876 were awarded diplomas and certificates.

The ceremony was graced by the Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi who represented the Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof. George Magoha.

While delivering the speech on behalf of the CS, Amb. Nabukwesi said the Ministry is concerned about cases of unrest among students and staff in institutions of higher learning which often cause disruption of programmes and unwarranted damage to property.

He encouraged the management in universities and respective unions

to always embrace dialogue in resolving disputes. The CS further noted that the financial difficulties being experienced by the Universities are in no doubt, especially with increased admissions occasioned by the one hundred percent (100%) transition to institutions of higher learning.

Prof. Magoha said there is a need to appreciate that Government resources are also severely constrained and therefore the need for these institutions to expand internal income-generating initiatives for sustaining routine operations.

He added that despite financial constraints, priority should be ensuring that academic standards are not compromised and therefore seek amicable solutions to the challenges facing higher institutions of learning.

On research, the CS observed that the efforts of the university to enhance research, knowledge, and learning have been hampered by inadequate financing. He encouraged universities to continue developing innovative approaches to leveraging resources by prudent management of government capitation, collection of student fees, and cultivating and investing in new donors, partners, and collaborators to remain financially stable.

“The university must strengthen its research capacity with teaching staff taking greater initiatives to grant writing. Through innovations, the university can be a powerful engine for change and transformation of the nation “ said Prof. Magoha.

On Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) the CS urged universities to put in measures to review their curricula to ensure that they are adequately prepared to receive the products of the CBC who will graduate from the Senior School in a few years.

He urged the graduates to always uphold integrity, hard work, and discipline in all spheres of life and utilize their acquired skills to realize their dreams and improve the quality of their lives as they participate in nation-building.

The graduation was a joint ceremony between JKUAT and 7th graduation for the Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences, technology and Innovation (PAUSTI) which prides itself as a postgraduate hub of research and innovation.