Universities urged to introduce Sports management courses

Universities have been urged to consider offering sports management courses to instill professionalism in the field.

African Sport Management Association says the sports management field has been thrown into the hands of quacks who understand little about sports thereby watering down standards of sports in the region.

Speaking during the 4th international conference of African sport management at Mt. Kenya University in Thika, the association’s chairman Prof Kihumbi Thairu said universities need to introduce Sports management as a discipline to build on experts who can train people.

He said the country has lagged behind in term of sports due lack of professionalism, allowing people who don’t know anything about sports to take positions at the helm of sports.

Meanwhile, Zetech University awarded their football teams for outperforming opponents to claim deserved victories in the Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) and the Universities and Colleges Football League 2018-2019 tournament.

Lauding the teams for their brilliant performance, Coach Bernard Kitolo cited the national playoffs as an opportunity for his teams to prove their prowess.

Zetech clinched a double deal as their men and ladies football teams emerged top in the Kenya Universities Sports Association, 2018-2019 League in a closing battle.

Finally, eighty swimmers have been selected from Machakos county private schools to participate at Dolphins Junior swimming event in Kampala Uganda.

The championships will be held at Gems Cambridge School Kampala. It will involve other participants from Tanzania, Sudan, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Kioko congratulated the young swimmers for their courage and determination at an early age.

He confirmed Governor Mutua’s commitment to grow sports economy in the region.