University e-Sports tournament returns to Kenya

The biggest global VALORANT university tournament, Red Bull Campus Clutch, is back in Kenya.

The gaming competition is exclusively open to university students, with overall champions set to be rewarded a full paid trip to the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Brazil in December this year, where one team will be crowned global champions and walk home with a grand prize of Ksh 2.5 million.

Last year, more than 50,000 students from around the globe participated in the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch event.

In Kenya, we saw four teams battle it out in the national finals with Team Step Bro taking home the win.

Glenn of Team Step Bro, is confident of retaining their title .

”We are excited about this year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch and are thankful to Red Bull for this opportunity once again.

We look forward to taking the national and regional finals and heading to the global stage. That is our goal this year! Getting on the airplane to represent Kenya on the global stage, while raising the Kenyan flag!

This is the best PC tournament my team and I have entered and if you are wondering if it is worth it?

I suggest that you register and let’s meet on the qualifiers.’

Forbes 30 under 30 and Professional Gamer, Sylvia Gathoni said that the event gives young and talented gamers in university a chance to show off their gaming skills.

“It’ll also give them a chance to see the prospects that await them if they do decide to go pro and become e sports athletes,” she added.

She continued, ‘This year, I’m looking forward to seeing all the new talent that will come through to participate in the event.

There’s nothing as exciting as seeing folks showing their VALORANT prowess and battling it out for the experience, the prizes, and the glory” she concluded

To enter the global event, university students must rally up their team of five and register to compete across two competition phases.

Contestants will choose to participate in one of the two qualifiers and if successful, they will compete in the National Finals.

● October 8 – Online Qualifier

● October 15 -Offline Qualifier

● October 22 – Offline National Final

As one of the fastest growing, talked about, and most watched games of 2020, VALORANT broke the “single-day hours watched record in a single game category” with 34 million hours, according to Twitch.

Red Bull Campus Clutch offers a level playing field and a starting point for any up-and-coming VALORANT teams to be recognized on an international circuit.

Teams from more than 50 countries will have the opportunity to compete against players from all over the world, hone their skills, and understand what it takes to compete professionally.

As the e sports industry continues to thrive, university e sports ensures the ecosystem remains sustainable and provides a much-needed path for new talent.

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a new grassroots event that aims to take university e sports to the next level by creating a global structure, inviting students to not only represent their campus, but their country, and paving the way for the next generation of e sports pro players.

