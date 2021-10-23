University Education: JOOUST to establish a satellite campus in Budalangi

Plans are on course to establish a Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) campus at Mundere in Budalangi Constituency.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for University Education and Research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi said this during a visit to the area to assess the institution’s facilities.

Amb. Nabukwesi said once operational, the satellite Campus should focus on offering programs on ways of managing water in the flood-prone region through collaborations with institutions of higher learning in The Netherlands.

This he added will enable researchers to acquire relevant knowledge on how to manage the frequent floodwaters that ravage the region.

The PS noted that developed countries in Europe have made tremendous achievements by controlling and utilizing the waters in flood-prone areas to their benefit and such should be a replica in Kenya.

“By learning and borrowing new techniques, we will be able to utilize our available resources to manage the floodwaters to the benefit of the communities in Budalangi,” said the PS.

While handing over the establishment of the campus to JOOUST, the PS asked the University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Agong to take charge and ensure that Mundere campus targets to have its first Kenya University and Colleges Central Placing Services (KUCCPS) cohorts next year.

He said the Government is in support of the establishment of the campus and appealed to donors and the County Government for their collaboration and support to enable the institution to get the necessary infrastructure put in place.

Budalangi Member of Parliament Hon. Raphael Wanjala welcomed the gesture noting that the closest university for students seeking higher education in Budalangi was located in Bondo, in Siaya County, and as such, the new Campus he said once complete will enable students from the area access nearby university education.

“I urged our youth to take learning seriously and avoid destructive practices such as burning of dormitories like in the recently where a group of students set ablaze a dormitory in Budalangi high school,” He said

The Vice-Chancellor JOOUST Prof. Stephen Agong said that following a feasibility study carried out by his institution at Mundere Campus, it was established that there is a high potential of the Campus establishing a faculty offering diplomas and degrees with a focus on the blue economy.

This he noted would transform the people’s livelihoods thus becoming a pacesetter in research due to its proximity to the lake.