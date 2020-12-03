University fee increment should be done in consultation, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has moved to reassure parents and students that a proposal by universities to triple fees starting next year had not been approved.

The CS on Thursday admitted there were discussions in parliament over the proposed increase but the executive is yet to sit and debate the matter.

Even though the increase is long overdue after 30 years according to the CS, he advised Parliament to handle the matter with a human face while calling for further consultations in the wake of the pandemic.

Reports that university fees is set to be hiked from Ksh16, 000 to Ksh 48,000 has caused public uproar with students threatening to use every means to counter the decision which they have termed outrageous.

“ The government of Kenya does not wake and say fees has been tripled….I would want to assure that this is a covid period and that the executive arm of government is yet to sit, and debate. The children are ours and I think we are a human face, the discussion should be consultative….some may argue it is fair after 30 years but it requires some element of debate so that there can be consensus ”he said.

The CS warned that the issue should be handled with sobriety lest it turns ugly just like previous attempts that resulted to destruction of property at the higher institutions of learning following ugly protests by students.

“ Having been a university leader this was tried some time ago but ended with destruction of property”he cautioned.

The CS was speaking at Kapsoit Secondary School in Kericho County when he visited to assess the level of preparedness for control of coronavirus.

The scrapping of the parallel module in public universities has subjected the institutions of higher learning to a financial crisis.

The VCs who have been pushing for the increment to meet the increasing expenditure also blame the crisis on low tuition charged per student, low capitation, and a reduction of students’ enrolment following examinations reforms.