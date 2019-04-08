The Africa sport management Association is holding its 4th international conference at the Mount Kenya University.

The corporate body has partnered with MKU to ensure the conference isn’t not only a success but also an opportunity for the delagates from various countries to interact and share ideas.

The association’s first ever conference was held in Uganda in 2011, while the 2nd one in took place in Dar es Salaam Tanzania in 2013.

Abuja, Nigeria would then host the 3rd international conference in 2016 while Kenya has the honour to host the 4th edition of the same.

During the conference the association’s President presented the distinguished service award to Mr. J.J. Nyaga, the founding father of Physical Education as an academic discipline in East Africa.

The event which coincided with the international day for physical activity created a platform for delegates to participate in physical activities and competitions.

Sports Cabinet Secretary was ably represented in the opening ceremony by the acting commissioner for sports Mr. Japson Gitonga.

Other delegates included Kenya Academy of Sports CEO Mr. Gordon Oluoch, MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stanley Waudo, Kenya National Sports Council Chairman Mr. Ndiritu Gikaria among others.

The Kenya Academy of sports is also a partner in this 3 daylong event.

The conference attracted delegates from Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Gambia, Germany, Zimbabwe and Burundi