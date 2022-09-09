University lecturers call for restructuring of funding for institutions of higher learning

A section of university lecturers in the country are calling for restructuring of funding for both public and private institutions of higher learning to facilitate smooth and seamless running of the institutions. Highlighting challenges such a slow capitation, un-honored collective bargaining agreements and ethnicity as issues bedeviling stability of the system, the dons say they have confidence the incoming government will prioritize their concerns to help restore the dignity of the academic staff.

