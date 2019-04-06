University lecturers required to have doctorate degrees by October

The October 2019 deadline requiring all university lecturers to have a doctorate degree fast approaching with the Commission for University Education (CUE) saying 53 per cent of academic staff have a masters qualification.

This is likely to put pressure on the institutions as they comply with the CUE regulation.

According to CUE, those who will not have attained the required academic qualifications by October this year should count themselves relieved of their duties.

This requirement will also affect private universities as per the 2014 report on Harmonised Criteria and Guidelines for Appointment and Promotion of Academic Staff.

Recently, University Education Principal Secretary Collette Suda told the National Assembly’s Education committee that the government will do all it can to prevent a crisis in universities as they implement the directive.

She added that the process will be gradual.