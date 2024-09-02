University lectures kick off strike over 2017/21 CBA

Public universities lecturers on Monday boycotted work to push for the implementation of 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The strike which kicked off at Technical University of Kenya follows after the Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) issued a seven-day ultimatum from August 26th, 2024 to have their demands met.

Among the issues raised by the varsity dons include; salary increment as per the 2017-2021 CBA, delay in payment of Salaries and Non-Remittance of Statutory and Third-Party deductions including Bank Loans, Sacco Loans and Subscriptions, Insurance Premiums, NSSF, NHIF and AHL and virtually Insolvent Staff Retirement and Benefits Scheme (TUK-SRBS) among others.

The lecturers say they will not resume duty until the aforementioned issues are satisfactorily addressed.