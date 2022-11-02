University of Nairobi gearing up to host BRI Conference early 2023

The University of Nairobi in conjunction with the University of Johannesburg, Zhejiang University, Ocean College, and the Global Transport and Logistics Research Group, RMIT University is set to host the 7th Global Research Network – Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Conference 2023.

The conference, convened by the institution’s Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, will be conducted in a hybrid mode (both physically and online) at the main campus between February 7 and 9, 2023.

“The main objective of the conference is to bring researchers and practitioners from academics government and industry practitioners along the Belt and Road to exchange insights on Belt and Road Initiative past, present, and future challenges and opportunities,” organizers said in a statement.

Unveiled by President Xi Jinping of China in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative aims to promote the connectivity of Asian, European, and African continents and their adjacent seas, establish and strengthen partnerships among the countries along the Belt and Road, set up all-dimensional, multi-tiered and composite connectivity networks, and realize diversified, independent, balanced and sustainable development in these countries.

BRI is focused on financing and development of large-scale infrastructural projects and a good number of African countries have embraced it with a view to exploiting opportunities offered by the program to fill this gap and many already enjoy its fruits.

Just like in other parts of the continent, the program has delivered key infrastructure developments which have transformed Kenya’s landscape such as the Standard Gauge Railway, and the Nairobi Expressway. Apart from rails and roads, ports, airports, dams industries, and projects in sectors such as energy and ICT have been executed in the East African country.

Ahead of next year’s conference, World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions Ceyla Pazarbasioglu noted that achieving the ambitions of the Belt and Road Initiative will require equally ambitious reforms from participating countries.

“Improvements in data reporting and transparency, especially around debt, open government procurement, and adherence to the highest social and environmental standards will help significantly.” She said

Kenya and China will soon celebrate 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian has repeatedly said that China will only become more and more open and continue to pursue the Belt and Road Initiative as a priority.

“Our fruitful and wide-ranging practical cooperation stands out in China-Africa cooperation,” said Ambassador Zhou

