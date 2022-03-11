DCI detectives on Thursday arrested a Zetech University student for selling fake KCPE and KCSE examination papers.

The third year economics student at Zetech University identified as Oscar Brighton was arrested by undercover agents attached to the Kenya National Examination council, monitoring and surveillance unit.

The suspect was in possession of fake examination papers, while others were stored in his mobile phone.

He had created several WhatsApp groups where candidates were asked to deposit between Ksh 1,600 for Humanities to Ksh 2,600 for Sciences.

The suspect who is a serial offender is currently in custody will be charged with contravening section 28 of National Examination malpractices Act 29, 2012.