University student arrested at State House for trespass 

Brian Kibet Bera, a 25-year-old Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student was on Monday arrested at State House, Nairobi, for trespass.

The student, who climbed over one of the State House gates, was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by officers manning the gate after he drew a knife when he was challenged to stop.

The incident occurred at 4.05 pm and the suspect was booked at Kileleshwa Police Station vide Ob No. 39 before he was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo has reminded the public that State House is a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act and should only be accessed through permission.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the trespass and appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion.

“We take this opportunity to remind the public that State House is a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act. For that reason, no person is allowed access to the premise without the permission of the prescribed authority.”

Elsewhere, detectives from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigations on Monday night impounded 580 bags of sugar suspected to have been smuggled from Zambia.

The sleuths seized the illicit sugar while being offloaded from a Mercedes Benz trailer at Kanini Haraka Enterprise in Narok North.

The Police impounded the vehicle to allow for further verifications by other relevant authorities. Last month, police raided a go down in Kariobangi South, Nairobi where expired rice and sugar were being repackaged.

Three suspects were busted repackaging the expired rice from the sacks branded as ‘Amar’ and ‘Day to Day’ into new sacks branded ‘Red Rose’ and ‘Pick-Cock’