University students to access helb funds through smart cards

University students will be able to access helb loan funds through a smart card.

Speaking when they launched a massive registration at Chuka university,chief operations officer of higher education loan board Geoffery Monari said that this will go along way in helping students to manage their money in terms of payment of school fee and up keep.

At the same time vice chancellor professor Erastus Njoka noted that there was over 300,000 university students who spent long hours to be served in bank halls and by use of smart cards a lot of time will be saved.

He advised students to spend loaned money prudently so that it can serve the intended purpose.