Ethiopia, UNOPS partner on $3.28 M vaccine development project

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health have launched a $3.28 million initiative aimed at bolstering the nation’s capacity for sustainable vaccine research and development.

The agreement, signed Friday, represents a significant step toward reducing Ethiopia’s dependency on imported vaccines while enhancing its ability to meet public health challenges with local solutions.

According to a statement, the project seeks to empower Ethiopia with the tools and expertise necessary for local vaccine production, addressing urgent public health needs and laying the groundwork for long-term healthcare resilience.

This initiative is also expected to expedite health crisis responses, foster scientific innovation, and create industrial growth opportunities in the region.

To achieve its goals, the project will concentrate on two key components experience-sharing visit for benchmarking, where Ethiopian officials and scientists plan to visit leading global vaccine manufacturing facilities to study best practices in vaccine research, development, and production. This experience will guide the development of Ethiopia’s vaccine manufacturing infrastructure.

The other component is capacity building for staff, where there will be tailored training programs that will equip local experts with advanced skills in vaccine production. This will help establish a highly skilled workforce, ensuring the sustainability of vaccine manufacturing in Ethiopia.

Worknesh Mekonnen, Director of the Ethiopia Multi-Country Office of UNOPS and Representative to the African Union, emphasized the transformative potential of the project, stating: “This initiative will contribute toward building a robust framework for vaccine production in Ethiopia, empowering the country to address public health challenges with increased autonomy and resilience.”

She said, the project aligns with Ethiopia’s broader vision of advancing its healthcare sector, improving the well-being of its citizens, and positioning itself as a leader in vaccine production and public health in Africa.

By developing local manufacturing capabilities, Ethiopia can reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, respond more effectively to health crises, and build a resilient healthcare infrastructure capable of addressing future needs.

This partnership further underscores the importance of self-sufficiency in public health and marks a milestone in Ethiopia’s journey toward becoming a hub for vaccine innovation and production on the African continent.