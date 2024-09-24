UN’s Guterres urges global solutions as uncertain world edges toward a ‘powder keg’

“Our world is in a whirlwind. We are in an era of epic transformation facing challenges unlike any we have ever seen challenges that demand global solutions,” the UN chief said.

He warned that geo-political divisions are deepening, temperatures around the world are rising, wars are raging without any end in sight, and nuclear posturing and new weapons are “casting a dark shadow”.

“We are edging towards the unimaginable – a powder keg that risks engulfing the world,” he said.

Two overriding truths

Guterres told Heads of States and Government in attendance that he stood before them with two “overriding truths”:

“First, the state of our world is unsustainable – we cannot go on like this. And second, the challenges we face are solvable – but that requires us to make sure the mechanisms of international problem-solving actually solve problems.”