UNSC: Kenya hosts retreat of three elected African Members

Kenya is this week hosting a retreat of the UN Security Council’s block of three elected African Members of that seeks to reinvigorate the group’s role in the execution of the agenda of Africa and the Caribbean at the UNSC.

The countries (UNSC’s A3+1) include Kenya, Niger , Tunisia + St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

In a statement from Kenya’s foreign affairs office Monday, the caucus of three African Members to the UNSC established in 2013 is a distinct one that maintains the UNSC-AUPSC link on shared concerns and to advance Africa’s positions on its affairs in the Council.

The UN Security Council constitutes of fifteen countries. Five of which are permanent members.

The permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – which have the right to veto resolutions.

The remaining ten members of the Council serve on a non-permanent basis lasting two years, with five elected each year.