UNSC wants those responsible for attack in Mali held accountable

The UN Security Council said that those responsible for the recent deadly attack on the peacekeepers in Mali must be held to account.

On Wednesday, the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali’s (MINUSMA) temporary base in Kerena, located near the city of Douentza in central Mali, was targeted by what the United Nations described as a “complex” attack.

The incident left a Togolese peacekeeper dead as well as 27 more people injured.

“The members of the Security Council called on the transitional Government of Mali to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“They stressed that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSMA peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the Security Council said in a statement on late Friday.

The UN body also condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.