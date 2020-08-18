Munya tours Ksh 962M agricultural projects in Turkana County

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya concluded his tour of Turkana County Monday, where he inspected various agriculture projects.

Munya during his tour vowed to take action on any person found misappropriating funds meant for development projects.

The CS was responding to concerns from his Petroleum and Mining counterpart John Munyes and other leaders who expressed concerns over non-completion of projects.

Munya said there is no reason why projects should not be completed yet the government had provided funds for the same.

“We are calling on Kenyans to be vigilant and inform us of anyone who is not completing projects as expected. If the money is availed and planning has been done why should the projects stall? If someone is found embezzling public funds they should be arrested and charged before a court of law,” he said.

The CS toured an agri-nutrition model farm in Nakwamekwi in Lodwar, addressed farmers in Loya Turkana East and later toured KAPU multi-community investment project, aimed at benefiting the pastoral community in Katilu and Kaptir wards in Turkana south sub-county.

The project is being implemented by the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP).

The CS said the government has invested Ksh 962 million in the county to boost value chains including sorghum and cowpeas intercropping, beekeeping, poultry farming and sheep and goats.

KAPU project includes the construction of a water pan that would supplement water deficiency in the area to the tune of 11,812.775 cubic meters by constructing a pan of capacity 117,360 cubic metres, construction of soil and water conservation structure, spate irrigation and capacity building of the community.

A total of 200 acres would be put under pasture production and another 200 acres under sorghum production. The project will benefit 16,544 people directly and another 57,043 indirectly.

Munya said the government has invested a total of Ksh 1.9 billion for water and agriculture projects in the county.

On desert locusts, the CS said the government had made great strides in eliminating the menace though not fully but would continue with surveillance and spraying of the pests as the need arises.

“In the meantime, the government has deployed two aircraft, three vehicles and 200 national youth service officers to combat desert locusts in the county,” said the CS.

The government has also commissioned the Kenya Red Cross Society to conduct a survey in order to determine the impact of the locust infestation on farmers and look into ways of supporting those affected.

Speaking during the occasion, local leaders among them Mining CS John Munyes, Governor Josphat Nanok, Turkana South MP James Lomenen, County Commissioner Muthama Wambua hailed the current peaceful coexistence in the region that had spurred development.

“Without peace, we cannot realize any meaningful development,” said Munyes, adding that the area where KAPU irrigation scheme is located used to be a battleground between the Turkana and Pokot communities.

On his part, Governor Nanok called for respect of boundaries to avert conflicts. “Any Kenyan is free to live and work anywhere in the country but they must respect boundaries. I have no problem providing services for members of the Pokot community who come and live in Turkana County as long as they respect our boundaries. I also don’t have any problem if members of the Turkana community moved to West Pokot or Baringo.”