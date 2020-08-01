UoN Lecturer Dr Ouko succumbs to COVID-19 complications

Written By: Beth Nyaga
The world of academia is mourning the death of renowned sociologist and University of Nairobi lecturer Dr Ken Ouko who succumbed to COVID-19 complications early Saturday. 

Ouko aged 56 years was receiving treatment at the Agha Khan Hospital where he was admitted after a positive COVDI-19 diagnosis.

Confirming his death, University of Nairobi Corporate Communications Director John Orindi said Dr Ouko passed on after he was admitted at the Agha Khan Hospital a few days after being admitted for developing COVID-19 related complications.

Until his death, the don aged 56 years was a senior lecturer at the Department of Sociology at the University of Nairobi.

UoN Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama, in addition, said the lecturer’s death is a huge loss to the university.

Kiama said so far UoN has lost four dependable staffers saying it is very painful to mentor brains, only to lose them when you need them most.

The country continues to struggle with the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic with the toll of the contagion being felt across all sectors.

723 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday out of 8679 samples tested bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,636.

Kenyans have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen lecturer remembering the don as a brilliant mind gone so soon.

 

