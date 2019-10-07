UoN picked to train PhD holders from across Africa

10 universities from across Africa have teamed up for an ambitious plan to train over 10,000 PhD holders in the next 10 years.

The institutions which include the University of Nairobi have signed a partnership that will help the academicians mainly in applied sciences; Engineering and Technology undertake their research to boost the growth and development of the continent.

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE) together with the Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund and the Africa government-led partnership for skills in applied sciences, Engineering and Technology have partnered with 10 host Universities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The objective aligned with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 aimed at strengthening the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics.

Kenya Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire have each contributed to the initiative together with grants from the World Bank and the Government of South Korea to sustain the programme.

Dr.Moses Osuru manager of the program says the initiative is aimed at strengthening doctoral training, as well as research and innovation in applied sciences, engineering and technology in Africa that will help increase research output, interregional coordination, establish links with international experts and create a research ecosystem.