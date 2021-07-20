UoN risks losing students to other universities over fee increment

The University of Nairobi (UoN) risks losing students to other universities if it goes ahead with its planned fee increment for post graduate, masters and parallel degree programmes, Kenyatta University (KU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina has said.

Wainaina said students who intend to pursue those courses will have to join universities that offer similar programmes at low cost.

Addressing journalists at the newly constructed Mama Ngina University in Gatundu South Sub County on Monday, Wainaina said UoN should have consulted other universities before effecting the fee increment.

He said though universities are given the leeway to determine fees for post graduate and parallel programmes, doubling university fees will have a serious impact on admissions at the university.

“The cost of pursuing some programmes like Engineering and Medicine at UoN will move from Sh400,000 per year to Sh800,000. It will thus cost several millions to complete such programmes. How many students can afford this amount?” he posed, adding discussions were ongoing at KU on the affordability of some programmes, but assured that no fees will be increased.

“We are in discussions on reviewing the cost of our programmes. However, we won’t double the fees. It will be affordable to students,” he said.

UoN has since announced plans to increase fees for some of their programmes in order to ease the cash crunch brought by a dip in student enrollment.

This has caused uproar from students and the Education Ministry who complained that pursuing such courses at the university will be unaffordable.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Kiama Gitahi had to clarify that the increments will apply to new students joining the university from this month.

The Ministry of Education has weighed into the matter faulting the university over such plans.