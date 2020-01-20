UoN row rages as court quashes Mbeche’s appointment as VC

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has overturned the decision by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to revoke the appointment of Stephen Kiama as the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor.

While upholding Kiama’s appointment on Monday, the court noted that the new VC will hold the position until the matter is heard and determined.

Justice Maureen Onyango also suspended Magoha’s decision to appoint Prof Isaac Mbeche, as the Institution’s Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The orders were issued after Prof Kiama filed a suit through lawyer Fred Ngatia challenging the legality of Prof Magoha’s decision.

Ngatia argued that CS Magoha has no power to revoke Prof Kiama’s appointment having been selected by the board after a recruitment process.

Prof Kiama was appointed VC through a letter dated January 3, 2020 for a period of five years.

The ruling comes even as Magoha maintained that Kiama’s installation did not follow the due process.

Speaking in Kibra while on a door to door campaign to push for 100% transition into form one, the CS noted that the government was not fully involved in the process.

Confusion at the institution shows no sign of abating after ousted Kiama vowed to stay put.

The leadership crisis at University of Nairobi has elicited mixed reactions from both students and a section of members of the political class.

The University’s Academic Staff Union (UASU) on the other hand has also thrown its weight behind the decision by Magoha.

Addressing the media, UoN chapter secretary George Omondi said the move would allow for adequate consultations at all levels as envisioned in the legal process of the appointment into the position.

Omondi called on the appointing authority to bring on board a person of high integrity who has the interest of the university at heart and not after individual fortunes.

“UASU reiterates its support for transparent process devoid of shortcuts, grandstanding and pursuit of individuals as opposed to the larger interests of the institution,” Omondi said.

At the same time, the secretary asked the ministry of Education to reconstitute the University’s Council as soon as possible to facilitate operations at the varsity

In the meantime, the Public Service Commission has maintained that the recruitment exercise was fair dismissing claims that the process was compromised.

The Court’s orders will remain in force until February 5 when the case will be heard inter parties.