UoN student leaders call for strike

University of Nairobi student leaders have issued a strike notice scheduled for 2nd September, 2024 over the new funding model.

While calling other students to join them for national strike, Rocha Madzayo President, University of Nairobi Students Association said they have tried to engage the government to amend or scrap the new funding model saying it is very expensive without success and now they are ready for demonstrations.

The Government has defended the new university funding model saying it has been tested and proven to work and added it is the best model to take the country’s education quality to the next level.

On the banding, the Government said that it has been used for years and that those mistakenly placed in wrong bands have a chance to appeal.

The Government has also availed additional resources for both HELB and scholarships for students.