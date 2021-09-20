UoN students cry foul over fee increment

The proposed fee increment by the University of Nairobi has sparked hue and cry among students and parents who now want the move shelved owing to the current financial constraints.

The university’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama however defended the increment saying it was aimed at improving the learning experience.

The increment saw fees on some courses rise by upto 147 percent.

Self sponsored students pursuing postgraduate degrees in courses like communication and business administration will part with Ksh 680,000 for a two-year programme from about Ksh 275,000, reflecting a 147 percent increment.

A 123 percent increment has been effected on medical courses for undergraduate government-sponsored students for medical courses from Ksh 26,500 to Ksh 59,000, while their self-sponsored undergraduate colleagues will cough Ksh 640,000, up from Ksh 445,000.

Those pursuing commerce, economics, and law as parallel students part with about Ksh 1 million for the four years, a 70 percent rise.

Increments which the Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama said they are aimed at improving services and will only affect new students.

He further said the implementation of the Differentiated Unit Cost model has led to the deduction of government capitation in universities.

Besides reviewing the fee structure, the university also restructured its operations, doing away with some offices, merged functions to cut costs.

