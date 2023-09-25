Upbeat Harambee Starlets hopeful of upstaging Cameroon in return leg

The national women’s soccer team head coach Beldine Odemba has expressed optimism of Kenya beating Cameroon in the return leg,2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations qualifier Tuesday at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi.

Harambee Starlets will be out to overturn the 0-1 deficit from the first leg played Friday in Doulla.The match is set to kick off at 3PM.

Beldine believes that her charges are in high spirits ahead of the do or die clash.

“The team played well against Cameroon,we did lose with a very slim marhin and we can recover .We played according to the game plan,maybe a little bit feeling of beimg away got in but we played well and we expect a good match tommorow”.

Kenya will be seeking to return to the African showpiece for the second time and the first time since gracing 2016 finals ostensibly in Cameroon.

The aggregate winner of the return leg will proceed to the final round of qualifiers and could meet either Gabon or Botswana.

Botswana enjoys a 4-1 lead from the first leg away in Libreville.

Meanwhile CAF has appointed Maria Packuita Cynquela RIVET from Mauritius as the centre referee for tomorow’s clash.

She will be assisted by her compatriot Windy RAMBHORO while the second Assistant Referee is Bernadettar Asimenye KWIMBIRA from Malawi