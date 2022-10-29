Upcoming football players targeted in Diamond Fc and StanChart Bank partnership

Diamond football club in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank is planning to organize a series of football clinics and tournaments for over 600 boys and girls.

The program will offer equal opportunities to both boys and girls giving them a chance to express themselves and realize their true football potential.

The first boys and girls tournament involving the under 11 and under 13 categories will be held in February next year while the second boys and girls tournament for under 17 years categories will be held in September 2023.

Diamond Football Club Director Sagar Lakhani said, the collaboration will enable them expose the emerging talents to the world

“The partnership with Standard Chartered Bank will assist us organize a football tournament and enhance training experiences to push the teens to a whole new football level. Guided by our principles of training intelligence, nurturing confidence and inspiring effort which also intertwines with the Bank’s ambition in the country and beyond will give the teens a chance of football expression to greater heights. This is an opportune time to enable the kids realize their true football potential and we thank the bank in partnering with the club’’, Lakhani said.

Head of Affluent Banking Paul Njoki said they will leverage their partnership with Liverpool Football Club to help young Kenyan players to set their eyes on playing in the big leagues.

‘’This program will offer equal opportunities to both boys and girls giving them a chance to express themselves and realise their true football potential. We will also leverage our partnership with Liverpool Football Club to help these young players set their eyes on playing in the big league’’, Paul Njoki stated.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Vladmir Smicer joined the young players in a football clinic at Farasi Lane venue here in Nairobi.