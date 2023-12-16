upcoming golfers to benefit from Michael Karanga Foundation donation

Over 200 young golfers in Ndumberi, Kiambu aged between 6-23 years received golf clubs,and golf balls from well wishers mobilised by Michael Karanga Golf foundation.

The donation made by pro golfer Michael Karanga through his Golf initiative Is geared to spurring interest of the sport amongst the young players who are expected to pick up the sport.

Through the initiative “GOLF MASHINANI” the programme seeks to give equal opportunities to aspiring golfers devoid of the social class.

Micheal Karanga is one of the top Kenyan amateur golfers and is ranked 76th in the world and 2nd in Africa.

While making the donation at Ndumberi Golf Club Karanga remarked: ‘’Having started here in Ndumberi I saw it fit to give back to the society,and nurture the budding talents.Under the Karanga Golf Initiative we have almost 200 kids who train here on Wednesdays and Thursday free of charge. We have ages 5-23 who are eager to learn.Our aim is to take Golf to Mashinani,though we have had challenges of equipment and this particular donations helps iin that course as much’’.

Karanga who was recognized by the Kiambu County Government during Jamhuri Day celebrations appealed for partnership with the county government to introduce the sport in public schools in the country.

‘’County government should help us when schools open we have a programme with public schools in collaboration with head teachers where we can train kids for two hours free of charge’’

Well wisher Kentani Raji promised to source for more equipment and help the players achieve their dreams.

‘’Many golfers in the UK have managed to donate a couple of balls.My next mission is try and find more kits and left handed clubs and support the Michael Karanga foundation.

Kenya Golf Union Chairman Philip Ochola expressed optimism of the initiative achieving its target making a promise of support from the union.

‘’It’s exciting to see these kids aged 6-23 learning how to play golf.I know its in the pipeline that you will having the Karanga Golf Foundation we will support it and make sure that these children get where you have reached. We have a number of kids from here(Ndumberi Golf Club) who will be playing at the forthcoming International invitational Junior Championship, so we hope that these children will grow to be either good golfers,golf administrators or golf agronomists’’.

‘’We have 53 coaches who are now level 2,this week we had training for level 1 coaches ,once you have coaches threre’s a drive across the country we have very good junior convenors in almost all clubs in the country so what you are seeing here is what happens in almost all the clubs across the country’’.

One of the beneficiaries of the project, emerging golf youngster Elvis Muigwa rallied for the support of the project so as to nurture more talents.

‘‘I came through this programme from 2016 when I started playing golf. The programme has enabled me play for Kenya junior team and have played in Egypt and Ethiopia so I urge for support so as we may have more younger golfers getting the opportunity to play’’.