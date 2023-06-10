Upcoming music talents urged to make most of Studio Mashinani

The National Assembly’s Broadcast and Library Committee has challenged talented youth in the country to take advantage of the Studio Mashinani initiative to develop their creativity in music.

Studio Mashinani is part of Ajira Digital program under the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Digital Economy that allows talented artists to record music pieces for free.

The Members of Parliament spoke when they toured the Studio Mashinani establishment at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Kisumu offices.

The Studio Mashinani initiative, which is part of the elaborate Ajira Digital Program, is designed to help upcoming creative talents in the music industry who may not have the financial ability to record their pieces with commercial recording studios.

The Broadcast and Library committee of the National Assembly hailed the studio as an ideal breakthrough pathway for upcoming recording artists.

The MPs challenged budding talents in the music industry to make the most of the government project and push their capability to greater heights.

They also urged broadcast stations in the country, especially those with local catchment to assist in elevating budding artists.

https://twitter.com/NACommitteeKE/status/1667460932363079681

The Ajira Digital program intends to establish recording studios in all the 47 counties. Seven studios are already operational; they include Kisumu studio, Kitui studio, Gatanga studio in Murang’a, two studios in Lang’ata Nairobi, Mombasa studio, and Komarock studio in Machakos.