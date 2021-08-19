Update: 52 Kenyans in Afghanistan evacuated

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the Kenyan Embassy in Beijing, China has reached out to more Kenyans in Afghanistan and manged to evacuate fifty two of them.

12 who have been working for private contractors were evacuated to Birmingham in the UK and another group of 40 Kenyans was evacuated to Kazakhstan late Wednesday night.

In a statement Thursday, Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo said Kenyan missions in the region continue to reach out to Kenyans employed in the security sector and others engaged by private companies who are yet to be evacuated by their employees.

” Three Kenyans are holed up in Kabul hoping to be evacuated soonest. The situation at Kabul airport continues to be a challenge for those who wish to be evacuated but the Kenyan Missions will continue to reach out to the private companies to ensure the safety and welfare of the Kenyan nationals.” she said.

Earlier, the Govt had confirmed that there are 12 Kenyans working for different international organizations in Afghanistan.

According to MFA, this information was established through the Kenya High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan which is the nearest Mission to Afghanistan.

Through a presser to newsrooms, the MFA said that through diplomatic channels they wrote to the concerned organizations with a clear request to evacuate stranded Kenyans as a matter of urgency.

Further, the Ministry communicated to respective foreign Missions in Nairobi where the said organizations originate to urgently intervene to ensure evacuation of the Kenyans to safety.

The statement in addition noted that the Government of Kenya is closely monitoring as events unfold in Afghanistan following the takeover of the capital city Kabul, by the Taliban on 15th, August 2021.

“The safety of Kenyans is of utmost importance to the Government of Kenya,” the statement read in part.

The international organizations the 12 Kenyans working for include Swedish Committee – 2, Supreme Audit Office (World Bank) – 2, International Rescue Committee -1, International Development Law Organization (IDLO)- 1, Danish Committee for Aid to Afghanistan Refugees -1, MEDAIR -1, Action Contre la Faim (ACF) -2, Handicap International (HI) -1 and Intersos -1.

The Government has since directed two other Kenyan Missions in Beijing and Tehran to urgently reach out to the host governments, foreign diplomatic missions, partners, and friends of Kenya for assistance in evacuating any stranded Kenyans to safety because Kenya has no diplomatic presence in Afghanistan nor accreditation to Afghanistan.