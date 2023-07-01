Update: Londiani accident death toll rises to 52

At least 52 people are feared dead after a trailer rammed into several vehicles at Londiani junction along Kericho-Nakuru Highway.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murokomen, 35 other people are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

The 6.30 pm accident occurred after a truck lost control, running over pedestrians, business people, and matatus that were parked by the roadside.

The truck rammed into four matatus, two lorries, a personal vehicle, and a bus.

The truck was heading to Kericho before it lost control and veered off the road, ramming into tens of hawkers who were busy along the Nakuru-Kericho highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the truck was trying to avoid hitting a bus that was parked on the road after developing a mechanical hitch before losing control.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot, who also visited the scene, called on the government to commission Londioani Sub-County Hospital, citing the lack of adequate health facilities.

He said that most facilities in Kericho were overstretched as victims of the accident were rushed to several hospitals.

Meanwhile, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai said a 50 km per hour speed limit would be enforced at the section.

“The government will foot the hospital and postmortem bills and we will offer other support to the affected families during this time of grieving,” he said.

The governor appealed for blood donations to help those in the hospital.

Earlier, Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki mourned the victims of the accident, as he urged road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules.

“I particularly appeal to drivers to exercise extreme caution, and desist from speeding, overloading, and dangerous or careless driving,” he stated.

He at the same time directed traffic officers to enforce road safety measures to curb similar incidents.

“Police officers across the country are directed to enforce traffic rules firmly and apprehend all offenders flouting traffic rules, including but not limited to those driving defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles,” he noted.