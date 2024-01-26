Uphold rule of law, restore public trust, CJ Koome urges NLC

Chief Justice Martha Koome has called on the National Lands Commission to uphold the rule of law and restore public trust in the commission.

In a speech delivered by Justice Smokin Wanjala during the launch of the National Land Commission investigation and inquiry practitioners’ guide, Chief Justice Koome further urged the commission to embrace the guidelines in expediting land cases to reduce case backlog.

The launch of the National Land Commission investigation and inquiry practitioners’ guide heralds a new era at the National Lands Commission.

Justice Wanjala highlighted the thorny issues in the land sector calling on the NLC to use the guideline to streamline services and inspire public trust.

The guide which is anchored on section 5 (b) of the Fourth Schedule of the NLC Act is a practical advisory handbook to be used by the commissioners and technical staff to resolve land disputes and conflict and determine rights and interest in land