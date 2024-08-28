Uproar as Mudavadi fails to appear before Committee on Diaspora Affairs

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers has expressed outrage over the failure by Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi to appear before the committee for a record fifth time to address queries regarding the evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon.

The absence of the Cabinet Secretary led to an intense debate, with MPs questioning government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens in Lebanon amid the ongoing conflict.

The meeting was meant to address concerns over the evacuation of Kenyans stranded in Lebanon.

The aggrieved MPs refused to discuss the matter with Principal Secretary Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu claimed the matter was weighty.

As a result of the impasse, the session was abruptly adjourned, with lawmakers accusing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of neglecting its duty to protect Kenyans abroad.

Meanwhile, Kitui Governor Julius Malombe appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts And Investments Committee over the current state of Kitui Textile Industry.

The committee is mulling summoning immediate former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu over misuse of public funds at the industry.

The Auditor General revealed that only two employees at the textile industry were permanently employed while the rest were on three months contract.