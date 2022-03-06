Uproar over endorsement of Oburu Odinga’s bid for Siaya Senate Seat

A section of community leaders in Siaya has accused veteran politicians from the area of clinging to elective posts hence locking out the possibility of the young generation venturing into leadership.

Led by Rarieda constituency politicians, Paul Owiti and Caroline Ochieng the leaders especially took a swipe at the East Africa Legislative Assembly member, Dr Oburu Odinga and a host of the Orange Democratic Movement officials of conniving to lock out the young generation from joining politics.

They said that unless checked, the veterans’ appetite for political power may lead to voter apathy hence affecting the chances of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta during the next general elections.

“There are rumours going around that some politicians within ODM have been given party certificates. Such utterances will create tension amongst political leaders and supporters and contribute to voter apathy,” said Owiti.

He said that Siaya residents acknowledge the contribution of veteran politicians to both the county and country but said it was high time they paved the way for the young generation.

“This will give the youth hope that they will also become leaders tomorrow,” he said.

Their sentiments come as top ODM politicians converged at the rural home of EALA member, Dr Oburu Odinga in Opoda farm, Bondo where they endorsed him to vie for the Siaya senate position during the next general elections.

The leaders, among them current Siaya senator James Orengo, ODM national chairman John Mbadi, director of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi and MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego / Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and women representative Dr Christine Ombaka among others declared their support for Oburu.

Dr Oburu is expected to face off with a youthful aspirant from Rarieda constituency, Tony Omondi alias Yogo Yogo who has been crisscrossing the county soliciting for votes.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAPK) Siaya county officials have called for the Azimio la Umoja leadership to ensure that political zoning will not lock out popular candidates on the basis of their party affiliation.

Siaya county DAPK chairman, Andrew Onyango Aduda said that strong candidates from parties allied to Azimio must be allowed to contest even in zones perceived to political bedrock of rival parties within the coalition.

Speaking at Nyawara community hall in Central Gem ward when the party candidate, Felix Onyango launched his campaigns, Aduda said those who will be tasked to carry out opinion polls to determine suitable Azimio candidates must be people of integrity who will not be swayed.