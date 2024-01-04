Uproar over Port Victoria hospital drama

The National Nurses Association wants action taken against individuals who were captured attacking healthcare workers at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia.

In a statement signed by its president Collins Ajwang, the association has termed the attack as provocative, savage, extreme and uncalled for.

While clarifying that the lady in question is not one of its members, the association wants action taken against perpetrators of the incident even as it called for remedial measures to mitigate the damage caused to its member.

“We are liaising with relevant legal institutions to ensure that the unfortunate debacle is exhaustively addressed.’ Read the statement.

In the video, that has since gone viral, an enraged woman in the company of an armed man can be seen harassing the staff on duty.

The undated video shows the woman harassing and disparaging staff at the facility demanding that her patient receives preferential treatment threatening to exert the influence of a prominent individual if they fail to honor her demands.

The incident has elicited debate across social media with users ventilating on the episode with a definite sense of disdain.