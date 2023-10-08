Upscale your efforts towards uniting Maa Communities, Mudavadi urges leaders

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has lauded efforts by Maa communities in Narok, Kajiado and Samburu counties to embrace and cement unity in diversity.

For any community to realize its full potential in socio-economic and political growth, he said the people must be united for a course and desist divisive politics.

He called on Governors Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Patrick Ole Ntutntu (Narok) to upscale efforts of uniting their communities to ensure they stand a better chance to benefit from national resources that will help their people.

He was speaking during the 31st Maralal International Camel Derby held in Maralal town, in Samburu County on Sunday.

“The unity that has been demonstrated in the recently through the leadership of Narok, Kajiado and Samburu counties together with the communities living in these regions is a symbol of where we want to take this country,” said Mudavadi.

“The governors from Maa community have steadily made a commitment that their people will walk together in the quest to empower them economically and prepare them for the future.” he added.

He urged the Maa community to desist from divisive politics and focus on the bigger prize that will bring development and growth within their circles.

Mudavadi said the perception that pastoral communities still lag behind in socio-economic empowerment is long gone and it is time the Maa communities to claim their deserved stake at the negotiating table.

“President William Ruto has continuously appreciated your support to his administration. He believes in the Maa Community and that is why from the appointments he has made in his government your representation is there and as a community you need to continue supporting his agenda,” Mudavadi told the Maa community.

Stating that Maa community’s diverse cultures stands out as a beacon of hope in the Kenyan tourism industry, Mudavadi rallied the communities to heed the strategic appointment of the Principal Secretary, State Department for Tourism John Lekakeny Ololtuaa and tap into the opportunities presented in the sector.

He emphasized that sports, tradition and culture go hand in hand citing that the Maa communities should take advantage of their heritage and work towards embracing the global dynamics to help them reap more from the tourism sector as a key economic investment for the region.

“Talent, sports, tradition and culture are a foundation of a united, inclusive and prosperous society. Celebrating together what makes us all different and unique and the importance of recognizing the positive impact that diversity has within our communities is a key driver towards equity, growth and prosperity.” He said.

“We have received reports that tourists are trooping back in good number. Even the Camel Derby has resumed after a three-year break, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to grab this golden opportunity and ran away with it now as the Maa community.” he urged them.

Mudavadi also urged the leadership of the Maa communities to fully support the cooperation and collaboration between the National and County governments, saying working in unison between the two levels of government will help the region reap more from the national cake.

“It is very encouraging to see that at the Referral hospital in Maralal we have a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Machine. Without devolution, this could still have remained to be a mirage, a dream for the people of Samburu. Let us not take devolution for granted.” he warned.

“We have something to work for and we must work for it and make sure that the results are of the required standards for the benefit of our people and country at large.” he emphasized.

Ernest Lengupae a resident of Maralal was the winner of the 31st edition of the Maralal International Camel Derby, a 21 KM camel race.