Uptake of technology reduces government spending

There has been a significant uptake on the use of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a lot of efficiencies and reduced spending within government, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Joe Mucheru has said.

Mucheru said that across government – that is the counties and national government including the legislature as well as the judiciary, the uptake of technology has been unprecedented.

He notes that court cases are being done through online services, same as cabinet meetings and international meetings like the ones for the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and United Nations (UN) are all being handled using technology right now.

“Since we are using technology for video conferencing even as people are working from home, travel time has reduced thus reducing transport cost, savings have also been achieved on the funds used to organize events,” highlighted Mucheru.

“With technology, we have created more efficient use of time and we have seen an upsurge on the use of technology and we expect and hope that this will continue even post the pandemic times that people will take up these new habits because in a lot of ways it is a better and efficient way to be able to transact business within government and also the private sector,” said the CS.

He was speaking at Teleposta Towers during the signing of performance contracting with state corporations under the ministry.

Mucheru said that the growth of technological infrastructure and its implementation both by the government and the private sector has enabled Kenya to take full advantage of opportunities as people are able to meet virtually during this pandemic and achieve the same objectives.

“We annually have to sign performance contracts to be used to measure performance for both the institutions and individuals in the organizations and today we are formally signing them amid the COVID-19 situation, we have spaced out the meeting times for the different institutions as we adhere to the containment measures,” said Mucheru.

He explained that the aim is to ensure that even during the COVID-19 times, as the government and as a ministry they are really providing Kenyans with the services and information that they require.

“We do this not only at the ministry level but through the Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGA’s), that is, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), Kenya Year Book Editorial Board, Kenya Film Commission (KFC), Postal Corporation of Kenya, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Media Council of Kenya (MCK), National Youth Council, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Konza Technopolis Development Authority, Communication Authority of Kenya and the ICT Authority,” explained Mucheru.