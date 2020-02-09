Urithi Housing Chairman calls for sobriety among members

Urithi Chairman Samuel Maina has called on members to shun those inciting them against the Society’s leadership saying it will derail their vision.

Maina says Urithi remains committed in delivering on all the ongoing projects as well as addressing members concerns on the status of their respective projects.

He says based on the feedback received so far, the programme on delivery has yielded very good and progressive results and they intend to update members on the same.

He however said that while Urithi management works on keeping its promise, members’ involvement is crucial in the completion of these projects owing to their huge debt balances.

“The delivery plan includes issuance of title deeds to over 30 projects and we have sought the indulgence of the respective Members in fast tracking the process.” He said.

Maina says they had to go back to the drawing board to restructure and remodel their business approach due to the harsh economic times.

The restructuring resulted in downsizing of staff, branch consolidation and other austerity measures to streamline operations and curb the current state of affairs.

“We are in the process of putting in place a formidable strategic plan geared towards redefining of the growth curve that will propel the organization back to its growth trajectory. This is our singular commitment and we seek the support of all our stakeholders.” Maina said.

He expressed hope that through concerted efforts between Urithi and its members the completion of the various ongoing projects will not stall again.

“As a market leader in real estate, Urithi has had its fair share of back lash, but we wish to assure our Members that we remain committed to ensuring all the projects are completed within the agreed timeline.” The Chairman said.

Maina said members who have underlying concerns can get in touch with Urithi and the same will be addressed immediately.