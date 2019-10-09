Urithi Housing Co-operative Society hasn’t rebranded Says Chairman

Urithi Housing Co-operative Society Limited has not rebranded nor changed its mode of operation as far as its functions and responsibilities are concerned. Chairman Samuel Maina has said.

Instead it’s Urithi Premier Sacco that changed to Anchor Premier Sacco on 4th October in line with its Strategic plan launched in the 2018 AGM.

The Chairman says this was after a majority of members felt there was need to have a clear identity between Urithi Housing Cooperative Society Ltd and Urithi Premier Sacco.

“To avoid the confusion caused between the two entities which most investors, media and the general public refer to as Urithi Sacco, we transformed into Anchor Premier Sacco.” He said.

In this context, Urithi Housing Cooperative Society will continue providing land and housing solutions in line with her mandate while Urithi Premier Sacco will continue providing Savings and Credit platform in line with back office BOSA requirements.

UHCS Ltd and APS will however continue to complement each other symbiotically and ensure autonomy in their modus operandi.

The chairman thanked members for their support and commitment over the years, saying any attempts by detractors and to discredit the two organizations will not succeed.

“We promise to continue uplifting the welfare of our members in line with our mission without wavering.” He said.