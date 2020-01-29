Urithi Housing dismisses claims of a feud with its members

Urithi Housing Co-operative society has dismissed claims of a tussle between the society and its members over one of its properties.

In a press statement, the society said reports appearing in a section of the media purporting that Urithi and Clients are engaged in feud over the auctioning of land are false and unfounded.

“It is important to note that the facts presented are not only outdated but out of tune with the current state of affairs and material facts. We have had very fruitful and progressive discussions with the Bank with a view to putting a closure to the matter.”

Urithi has further reassured its members in Panorama and other projects to remain steadfast and wait for the completion of the projects.

The society says every project remains in line with their Project Delivery program released in 2019.

Urithi Chairman Samuel Maina claims there is a systematic attempt by some people to tarnish the society’s name using false information peddled through social media platforms.

He said it is unfortunate that respected media houses are publishing information without seeking clarification from the company.

Maina however said Urithi remains on course in ensuring all projects are finalized as agreed and urged society members not to react to gossip and propaganda.