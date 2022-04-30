US accuses Russia of depravity and brutality

Mr Lavrov told China’s state news agency Xinhua that it included some 120,000 foreigners, in addition to hundreds of thousands of people from the Russian-backed breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine – Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister told the BBC that Moscow has attempted to trade Ukrainian civilians for Russian military prisoners – a move forbidden by the Geneva Convention.

Russia confirmed on Friday that its military had conducted an air strike in Ukraine’s capital during a visit by the UN’s secretary general. Journalist Vira Hyrch was killed in the attack – the first of its kind in Kyiv in nearly two weeks – after the residential building she lived in was hit by a missile.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had deployed “high-precision, long-range air-based weapons” to target a missile factory in Kyiv.

More US aid for Ukraine

Now more than two months into the war, US President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $33bn (£27bn) in military, economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine – a major ramp-up of American support for Ukraine.

The bumper package has been held up by congressional infighting over US domestic priorities, but US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she hoped to get it passed “as soon as possible”.

In Kyiv, Mr Zelensky called the bill’s passage “concrete proof” that freedom can defend itself against oppression.

“I am sure now that the Lend-Lease will help Ukraine and the whole free world to beat the ideological successors of the Nazis, who started a war against us,” he said in a late night address on Friday.