US denies claims of visa ban on Kenyan officials

The United States has no intentions of revoking travel visas of some top Kenyan government officials.

US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter denied reports suggesting that his government was considering the action against Kenyan officials for curtailing freedom of speech, assembly and association in the country.

The ambassador who spoke in Kirinyaga county said that he is not aware of such a move terming the claims as false.

“ As far as am concerned there is no such a move by the USA these are rumours, I don’t know such information and personally I have no powers to do so “, he said while urging Kenyans to watch out for fake reports.

The envoy declined to comment on the controversial public order act that has drawn backlash from politicians and the media fraternity.

He was however clear that the US will not sit and watch youths being incited by politicians to cause mayhem in the country.

The ambassador spoke during his visit to Kirinyaga county government.

He also said that those who will be found culpable with the losses of covid 19 funds will face stern measures from his government.