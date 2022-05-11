US dietary supplements, beauty products company Max International enters Kenyan market

Kenyans have a reason to smile, with the timely entry of Max International LLC into Kenya, at a time the World Health Organisation has encouraged people to strengthen their immune systems to fight COVID-19 and other diseases.

Max International is a US-based company that develops and distributes proprietary and patent-protected nutritional supplements, weight loss, and beauty products.

The company, set to be launched on Saturday, May 14, 2022 will be based in Nairobi, with a singular intention of helping Kenyans get the most out of their lives, from both a health and wealth perspective.

This will be the company’s first entry into the East African market, valued at multi-billion shillings.

Ahead of the launch, Max International Chief Executive Officer Mr. Joseph F. Voyticky said, “Max’s nutraceutical products focus on helping the cells of the body to produce glutathione or support glutathione’s functions.”

Max Beauty is a makeup line designed to help women across the world celebrate their beauty boldly and with confidence.

“Max is committed to enhancing the health and longevity of people around the world using nutraceutical and personalized nutritional solutions that enhances the body’s ability to manage inflammation, oxidative stress and the effects of the aging process while strengthening the human body’s natural immune system,” he said.

Mr. Voyticky pointed out that, “One of the most effective ways to do so is to ensure that our immune systems are in better shape and one of the proven ways to that is to live well and enhance our level of Glutathione.”

“Antioxidants are substances that mitigate damage to cells caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental toxins, stress, and other pressures. Glutathione is the most important and abundant antioxidant in the human body.”

Glutathione is considered the master antioxidant that exists inside every one of the trillions of cells that make up the human body. It plays roles as an antioxidant and an anti-toxin, effectively providing a major defense system against illness and aging.

Glutathione production naturally declines as a person ages and bodily stores are depleted when one is stressed, lack sleep, or have suffered prolonged illnesses.

Max’s technologies, expanding on decades of research funded by the United States National Institutes of Health, are patented compounds that fully protect the sulfhydryl group on cysteine and as a result significantly improve the bioavailability of this substance for the production of glutathione.

There are currently 44 peer-reviewed research studies demonstrating the effectiveness of Max’s flagship patented molecule RiboCeine™.

Max International launched in the United States in 2007. The company is currently operating in 20 different countries throughout North, South and Central America, Africa, Asia and Oceania (Aus/NZ & Fiji).

Max first came to Africa through Ghana in March of 2014. The value that Max’s products deliver to its customers lead Max to expand to Nigeria, and Cote d’Ivorie in West Africa.

In total, Max has 11 offices in West Africa and 13 in the African continent.

“One of Max’s commitments is to bring world-class products and business opportunity to all of Africa,” the CEO said.

As such in 2022 Max is set to grow its wings in Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“For Max expanding into Kenya and all of East Africa is a natural progression of the company’s commitment to the continent,” he said.

He noted that, “The East African countries economies have shown tremendous resiliency through the pandemic with relatively low inflation rates as compared to the rest of the world. However, there is a great need for the value that Max International offers with respect to its technology-based nutritional supplements and the personal development platform provided through Max.”