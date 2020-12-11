US drugs agency to approve vaccine ‘within days’

Pfizer plans to have 6.4 million doses ready for the US in its first rollout round in late December. Because two shots are required per person, that is enough for three million people, out of a total US population of 330 million.

Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the nation’s 21 million healthcare workers should be prioritised first, as well the three million elderly Americans living in long-term care homes. Also Read Brexit: 'Large gaps' remain after trade talks with Ursula von der Leyen

But there is less consensus on how states should distribute it to other groups. The nation’s approximately 87 million essential workers are expected to be next in line for the jab, but it will be up to states to decide which industries to prioritise.

Officials say vaccinations for groups that are not at a high risk are expected to take place in the spring of 2021.