US Election: Did pollsters get it wrong?

In an election that most pollsters had predicted as Joe Biden’s to lose, early results indicate the proposition could be turned on its head with US president outperforming predictions in a race that is now too close to call.

While the results are too early to call, results from key battlegrounds so far indicate that majority of pollsters underestimated the support of President Trump a reflection of errors of prediction that characterized the 2016 US election.

Trump and Biden have already predicted wins with Trump declaring an unsupported victory, taking to the podium in the White House’s East Room even as he expressed intent to seek the intervention of the Supreme court to fight the election results.

It was a bright start for Biden who won in Dexville Notch, New Hampshire with five votes in the first town in the country to report.

Polls as late as Monday showed Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump in Florida and Ohio, and a tossup in Texas, yet all three states were declared victories for the

With the nation on edge, the final result may not be known for days as postal votes are tallied.

More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before election day on Tuesday – setting US on course for its highest turnout in a century.

The electoral college

The dynamics of the US election are that it is possible the candidate with the most votes from the public won’t be the winner. This is because the president is not chosen directly by the voters, but what’s known as the electoral college.

This means voters decide state-level contests rather than the national one, which is why it’s possible for a candidate to win the most votes nationally – like Hillary Clinton did in 2016 – but still be defeated by the electoral college.

There are 538 electors in total with the size of the population determining the number of electors from each state with each state getting as many electors as it has lawmakers in the US congress or the congressional delegation (in the House of Representatives plus two senators)

Each elector represents one electoral vote with the winning candidate required to get the majority of the votes (at least 270) to clinch the presidency.

California has the most electors (55) while sparsely populated States like Alaska, Wyoming and North Dakota (and Washington DC) have the minimum of three.

The District of Columbia is allocated 3 electors and treated like a State for purposes of the Electoral College under the 23rd amendment of the constitution.

Most States have a winner-take-all system that awards electors to the presidential candidate who wins the State’s popular vote. However, Nebraska and Maine each have a variation of proportional representation where seats in the House of Representatives are apportioned based on population derived from the constitutionally mandated Census.

Is the election just about the president?

Democrats were looking to keep hold control of the House as well as gain control of the Senate, a challenge that is proving a tough proposition.

If they manage a majority in both chambers, they would be able to block or delay President Trump’s plans if he were to be re-elected.

All 435 seats in the House are up for election this year, while 33 Senate seats are also up for grabs.

When will we find out the results?

It can take several days for every vote to be counted, but it’s usually pretty clear who the winner is by the early hours of the following morning.

The last time the result wasn’t clear within a few hours was in 2000, when the winner wasn’t confirmed until a Supreme Court ruling was made a month later.

When does the winner take office?

The President-elect takes the oath of office and is sworn in as President of the United States on January 20th in the year following the general election.

The new president is officially sworn into office in a ceremony known as the inauguration, which is held on the steps of the Capitol building in Washington DC.

If Joe Biden wins the election, he wouldn’t immediately replace President Trump as there is a set transition period to give the new leader time to appoint cabinet ministers and make plans.

After the ceremony, the new president makes their way to the White House to begin their four-year term in office.

