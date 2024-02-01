US embassy to sponsor innovation-driven programmes in local varsities

In a move geared towards tackling unemployment, Kenyan institutions of higher learning are set to infuse innovation and entrepreneurial skills into their curricula, with the support of the US Embassy.

The move comes as part of the Kenya-USA Global Launchpad Initiative, a collaborative effort between Kenyan and American institutions aimed at reshaping education to meet the demands of a dynamic job market.

130 students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology; JKUAT will benefit from a specialized technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial training program funded by the US embassy.

“The Kenya USA Global Launchpad Initiative will nurture an entrepreneur mindset for graduates so that they can be job creators,” said Professor Robert Kinyua, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of JKUAT

The training will focus on equipping students with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy. The program will include workshops, mentorship sessions, and practical projects designed to nurture creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Churchill Saoke, KUGLI Project Lead stated that; “The Kenya USA Global Launchpad Initiative will support Kenyan and US students to form joint teams and foster collaborations that will lead to the creation of multinational ventures,”

“Through the Kenya USA Global Launchpad Initiative, I’m more informed on critical analytical skills geared towards specialized technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial skills towards job creation,” added Paul Ngunjiri, a Student set to benefit from the Programme

Drew Gibjil representing the US embassy says the Kenya USA Global Launchpad Initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by creating a supportive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The Kenya USA Global Launchpad Initiative is designed to provide an immersive and experiential learning experience for students from Kenya and the United States towards enhancing their entrepreneurship skills,” said Giblin, the Cultural Attaché a the American embassy

As the initiative gains momentum, stakeholders anticipate a transformative impact on the higher education landscape. Players in the sector believe the partnership sets a precedent for future collaborations, emphasizing the global importance of empowering students with the skills necessary for success in the competitive world of work.