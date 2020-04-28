US gives Kenya Ksh700m to fight Coronavirus pandemic

The US government has committed an additional 705 million shillings for Covid-19 activities in Kenya to support prevention, preparedness, and response.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the US Embassy in Kenya said the additional funds through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be used for surveillance, laboratory supplies and strengthening, and surge staffing costs.

Nearly 192 million shillings will be immediately released to support critical needs for the Covid-19 response in Kenya.

Kenya’s confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 363, 114 have recovered and discharged from hospital while 14 have succumbed.

The statement says funding is expected to be used in procuring diagnostic sampling and testing supplies, provide county-level support, expand surveillance of COVID-19, and support health care workers in infection prevention and control practices among other key activities.

The US Embassy says since early January 2020, CDC has deployed nearly 50 Kenya-based technical experts to support Kenya to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 40 years, CDC has supported Kenya’s Ministry of Health (MOH) to improve health security, which has laid foundations to rapidly and effectively prepare for emerging disease threats, including the current Covid-19 pandemic.

CDC also funded the development and accreditation of the Kenya National Influenza Center – the first lab in Kenya accredited to test for the virus that causes Covid-19

The U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Mr. Kyle McCarter, says with an annual investment of more than 60 billion Kenyan shillings in annual support to Kenya’s health sector, USA Marifiki has been committed to the health of Kenyans well before COVID-19.

He adds “However, our commitment goes beyond funding – it’s in our contribution to national policies, to investing in the healthcare workforce and to strengthening health systems. We have been working alongside Kenya’s public health officials for more than five decades and continue to stand with Kenya throughout this crisis.”